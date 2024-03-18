Aircraft Manufacturing Market at Exponential CAGR of 5% Through 2031 | Airbus, Leonardo S.P.A., Textron Inc

Aircraft Manufacturing Market

By aircraft type, the military aircrafts segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

The surge in the demand for air travel, and technological advancements in aircraft manufacturing drive the growth of the global aircraft manufacturing market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟗𝟔.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟕𝟔.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53658

Aircraft manufacturing is the process of building aircrafts to be used across all the industry verticals such as civil, commercial or military aviation. The process involves designing, building, and assembling various types of aircraft, including commercial airliners, military aircraft, and general aviation planes. The process involves a wide range of activities, including engineering design, materials selection, fabrication of components, assembly, and testing.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the aircraft manufacturing market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Textron Inc., Boeing, Airbus, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., Dassault Aviation, Embraer, General Dynamics Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A. which have been operating in the industry & have opted numerous developmental strategies, which supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft manufacturing market based on aircraft type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-manufacturing-market/purchase-options

Advancement in technology, followed by continuous investments towards the production of advanced aircrafts has created a wider scope for the growth of the Aircraft Manufacturing market across the globe. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing & others are continuously manufacturing superior quality aircrafts to be used across industries which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in February, 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation developed VISTA X-62A a one-of-a-kind training aircraft. It was developed in collaboration with Calspan Corporation for the USAF TPS. Built on open systems architecture, it is fitted with software that allows it to mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft. Similarly, in February 2023, Boeing & Bengaluru-based SASMOS HET Technologies signed a contract to manufacture & supply electrical panels, shelf assemblies and electrical wiring systems for Boeing 767 & 767-2C aircraft. Similar developments have been carried out by other key manufacturers across the globe which supplements the growth of the market.

In terms of application, the military and defense segment captured the largest market share of nearly half of the global aircraft manufacturing market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the others segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2031. The report also discusses the civil and freight segments.

Moreover, the market is also analyzed across numerous segments such as aircraft type, application, and region. As per aircraft type, the market is classified into helicopters, passenger aircrafts, commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts. Depending on application, it is classified into military & defense, civil, freight and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53658

Based on aircraft type, the passenger aircraft segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aircraft manufacturing market share and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The military aircrafts segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the helicopters and commercial aircrafts segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft type, the military aircrafts segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the freight segment is projected to dominate the global aircraft manufacturing market in terms of growth rate.

By region, LAMEA is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Electric Aircraft Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-aircraft-market-size-to-reach-23-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301794157.html

Aircraft Engines Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/18/2501020/0/en/Aircraft-Engines-Market-to-Generate-158-46-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301867967.html

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2473695/0/en/Commercial-Satellite-Imaging-Market-to-Surpass-9-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html