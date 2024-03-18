Optical Preclinical Imaging Market Expected to Reach USD 859.70 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.2%

Optical Preclinical Imaging 2030

Optical preclinical imaging market provides an in-depth analysis and the current trends and future estimations.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical imaging device serves as a standard tool in preclinical drug discovery and development. This modality offers a virtual window inside the animals, thus facilitating the tracking of biological activities at the molecular level. This method is simple to use, offers fast throughput, is reasonably priced with outstanding sensitivity, and does not emit radiations. Noninvasive in vivo imaging methods have elevated the use of animal models in preclinical drug discovery and development to a new level, allowing rapid and efficient drug effectiveness screening. During the preclinical stage of drug discovery and development research, in vitro and in vivo testing are performed to ensure that the drug candidate is safe to test in humans prior to the beginning of clinical trials. Animal models are used in preclinical research to help in the exploration of human diseases and the development of novel treatments. The biological relevance of an animal model is crucial for clinical outcome prediction.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG

Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena US LLC)

Fujifilm Corporation (Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc.)

LI-COR Biosciences, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.)

TriFoil Imaging

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vilber Smart Imaging Ltd.

The major objective of preclinical imaging is to enhance the probability of clinical success while shortening the time and expense of drug R&D. Nuclear medicine techniques (primarily positron emission tomography [PET] and single photon emission computed tomography [SPECT]), optical imaging (OI), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance spectroscopy imaging (MRSI), and ultrasound are the most appropriate modalities for small animal in vivo imaging applications. Each modality has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Noninvasive, whole-body in vivo optical imaging enables the monitoring and assessment of diseases, drug biodistribution, and molecular events in small animals by labelling them with light emitting reporters. Tumor cells, stem cells, immunological cells, gene therapy, viruses, or bacteria, for example, can be genetically tagged with a fluorescent protein. The biodistribution of drug delivery nanoparticles and biologicals (for example, antibodies) can be tracked by marking the moiety with a fluorescent dye. In vivo optical imaging can assist researchers to monitor biodistribution, cellular or genetic activity, and utilize the data to track medications, gene expression, disease transmission, or the impacts of a novel drug candidate by monitoring and analyzing light output.

The growth of the optical preclinical imaging market is majorly driven by technological developments in molecular imaging, surge in demand for noninvasive small animal imaging techniques, and increase in public-private efforts, and financing for advanced research. In addition, emergence of new diseases, discovery of new molecules and their clinical trials further boost the growth of the market.

Depending on end user, the market is differentiated into pharma & biotech companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations. The contract research organizations segment dominated the market in 2020 with USD 245.30 million and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global optical preclinical imaging market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of advanced technologies, presence of key players, and rise healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in R&D activities in preclinical studies, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

