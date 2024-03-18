Coherent Optical Equipment Market 2026: A Deep Dive into Regional Trends
Increased insignificance of high-speed bandwidth and growing Internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global coherent optical equipment marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the coherent optical equipment market size was valued at $18.64 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.
The global coherent optical equipment market is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a significant increase in network traffic due to a rise in M2M connections, mobiles, and wireless devices. Furthermore, rise in internet penetration has increased the number of internet users, which, in turn, has resulted in a surge in some consumers who use various online platforms. Thus, all these factors collectively have augmented the growth of the global market.
Coherent optical equipment includes all the devices in the optical network that promote 100G+ speed for information transmission. The coherent optical equipment enables high-gain soft-decision forward error correction, spectral shaping, programmability, and strong mitigation to dispersion. It provides enhanced network flexibility and programmability by supporting different baud rates and modulation formats.
This results in superior network flexibility in line rates, with scalability from 100G to 400G and beyond per single signal carrier, delivering increased data throughput at a lower cost per bit. Significant surges in the bandwidth requirements for minimizing latency issues and providing smooth transmission of data are the major factors driving the coherent optical equipment market growth.
Enormous demand for high-quality visuals and audio with rapid internet speed across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the coherent optical equipment market. In addition, an upsurge in demand for high-speed bandwidth across the telecom sector fuels the market's growth. However, high initial cost required for the deployment of coherent optical equipment hampers the growth of the global market. Conversely, technological advancements such as AI and machine learning are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
Rising trends that boost the coherent optical equipment market include surge in demand for high-speed broadband connections, especially in developing countries, rise in demand for optical sensing & communication applications for diverse purposes, and an upsurge in need for fast & improved network services across the globe.
North America dominated the overall coherent optical equipment market trends in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high convergence of new social media platforms and applications that have boosted the network traffic in the region.
The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounted for around two-fifths of the market, due to rapid shift to next-generation technologies and networks. However, the global coherent optical equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for the Internet in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, rising industrialization, and increasing awareness associated with the benefits of the technology in the region.
By equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global coherent optical equipment market, owing to high adoption of WDM among network carriers and service providers across the globe. However, the optical switches segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of mechanical switch and MEMS switch in an optical network among the telecom and networking industry.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific coherent optical equipment market include the advent of digital transformation and the significant presence of telecom operators that are expanding their 5G infrastructure in the region. In addition, affluent consumer demand for high-speed connectivity and favorable government initiatives toward developing network infrastructure are further driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.
Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation. Players operating in the market have witnessed lucrative opportunities for high-spectrum networking solutions and services especially due to digitalization. This study includes a coherent optical equipment market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the coherent optical equipment industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the coherent optical equipment market trends.
