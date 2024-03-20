Coal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Coal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the coal market size is predicted to reach $694.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%.
The growth in the coal market is due to the surging demand for electricitysurging demand for electricity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest coal market share. Major players in the coal market include China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, China Coal Energy Co., Ltd., Coal India Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited.
Coal Market Segments
• By Type: Bituminous Coal, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite, Anthracite
• By Mining: Surface Mining, Underground Mining
• By End-User Industry: Electricity, Steel, Cement, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global coal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Coal is a combustible black or brownish-black sedimentary rock with a high amount of carbon and hydrocarbons, formed as rock strata called coal seams.
