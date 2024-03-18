Solar Farm Market: Sowing Sustainability | Europe CAGR of 21.1% by Ireland, UK, UAE, Denmark, Norway, Greece, Belgium

Global Solar Farm Market projected to exceed $261.0 billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global solar farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The solar farm market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increasing global awareness of climate change, government support through policies and incentives, declining solar panel costs, and advancements in solar technology.

Europe is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 21.1%. The U.S. and Mexico collectively accounted for around 91.2% solar farm market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 49.8% share.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.5%. The growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV farm market is driven by increase in government initiatives, such as Akshay Urja, which involves electrification of rural areas.

The key players operating in the global solar farm market are Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., First Solar, Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd., and JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Solar farms are a critical component of the global shift towards renewable energy sources. They offer a clean, abundant, and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based power generation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change.

The commercial segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% in the near future.

The distributed generation segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the solar farm market forecast period.

The growth of the global solar farm market growth is driven by adoption of renewable electricity generation methods along with focus on carbon emission reduction.

Solar farms provide numerous advantages, including long-term cost savings, energy independence, job creation, reduced environmental impact, and diversification of the energy mix. They also contribute to local economic development and can be integrated with energy storage systems for enhanced grid stability and reliability.

Such tax incentive programs are expected to encourage commercial as well as industrial end users to install solar farms, thereby contributing toward the growth of the global market.

Rise in concern from governments across the globe on increased global warming issues is expected to augment the demand for solar farms.

Governments across different countries are offering new rebate and incentive schemes on installation of solar farms.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into utility-scale, distributed generation, microgrids, and others. The utility-scale segment was the highest contributor in the market. The power generated is bought to utility consumers by power purchase agreement (PPA) or often the farm can be owned by the utility.

Utility businesses can then distribute the power to business or residential clients that are related to their utility grid. Surge in investments in grid expansion and integration of technologies such as UV storage are expected to drive the growth of the solar farm industry.

Rise in construction activities around the world and increase in urbanization have led to shortage of electricity supply.

The solar farm market is poised for continued growth in the coming years as solar energy becomes more cost-competitive, technology advancements continue, and the need for clean energy intensifies. The integration of solar farms with energy storage systems, grid modernization efforts, and emerging concepts like floating solar farms and solar-agriculture hybrids are expected to shape the future of the market.

The use of solar energy by commercial buildings such as offices, malls, and airports help reduce the load on traditional fossil fuel power plants and further decreases the carbon footprint.

