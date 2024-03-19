Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food and beverages market size is predicted to reach $8817.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.
The growth in the food and beverages market is due to many countries across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food and beverages market share. Major players in the food and beverages market include Nestle S.A, PepsiCo, Inc., JBS S.A, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tyson Foods Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Mars.
Food And Beverages Market Segments
• By Type: Alcoholic – Beverages, Non-Alcoholic – Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Frozen, Other Foods Products
• By Nature: Organic, Conventional
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Channels
• By Geography: The global food and beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Foods are defined as processed products of plants, and animals that contain essential nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, fat, and other nutrients consumed by humans. Beverages are defined as potable drinks which have thirst quenching refreshing, stimulating, and nourishing properties.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Food And Beverages Market Characteristics
3. Food And Beverages Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food And Beverages Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food And Beverages Market Size And Growth
……
27. Food And Beverages Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Food And Beverages Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
