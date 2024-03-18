Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market Comprehensive Study : Forecasted Market Size And Growth Rate

Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals Market Will Grow Tremendously in the Coming Years | A Detailed Report by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Allied Market Research, the Kuwait & Iraq oilfield chemicals market was valued at $552.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $706.1 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of evolving market dynamics, key strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive landscapes. This study serves as a valuable resource for market players, investors, stakeholders, and newcomers seeking a comprehensive understanding of the industry and strategic avenues for competitive advantage.

The growth of the Kuwait & Iraq oilfield and industrial chemicals market is propelled by factors such as increased exploration and production activities and rising demand for advanced drilling fluids. However, challenges such as crude oil price fluctuations and stringent government regulations may impede market growth. Nonetheless, opportunities like the emergence of eco-friendly oilfield chemicals and increased investment in oil and gas production activities offer promising prospects for key players to sustain market momentum in the coming years.

The surge in crude oil production and exploration activities, along with the demand for advanced drilling fluids, are primary drivers of the Kuwait & Iraq oilfield chemicals market. However, the market faces hindrances due to the volatility in crude oil prices. Conversely, the development and adoption of eco-friendly oilfield chemicals present new opportunities for market players in the foreseeable future.

The report outlines key drivers and opportunities driving market growth, aiding players in formulating effective strategies. Additionally, it identifies market constraints and highlights potential opportunities in untapped regions.

Segment-wise, the drilling segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the production segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

In terms of country-wise analysis, Iraq accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is poised to continue its dominance, exhibiting the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key market players analyzed in the report include BASF SE, Solvay SA, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Catalyst LLC, Croda International Plc, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Jereh Global Development LLC, Petroleum Equipment Technology Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Halliburton.

