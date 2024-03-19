Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the acute myeloid leukemia market size is predicted to reach $3.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the acute myeloid leukemia market is due to the increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs. North America region is expected to hold the largest acute myeloid leukemia market share. Major players in the acute myeloid leukemia market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Segments

• By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy

• By Chemotherapy: Cytarabine, Anthracycline Drugs, Alkylating Agents, Anti-metabolites, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Hormonal Therapy

• By Regimen: DC Regimen, AVD Regimen, VCD Regimen

• By End-User: Hospital, Retails Drug Stores, Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics

• By Geography: The global acute myeloid leukemia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer that occurs due to abnormal white blood cell in bone marrow. Myeloblasts, also known as leukemic blasts, or excessive production of immature white blood cells, are the hallmark of AML. The bone marrow is crowded with these cells, which stops it from producing healthy blood cells.

