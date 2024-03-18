Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,653 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Maguindanao ambush that killed four soldiers

PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release
March 18, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON MAGUINDANAO AMBUSH THAT KILLED FOUR SOLDIERS

Today, we stand united in grief and resolve. The recent ambush in Maguindanao del Sur that killed four soldiers is a stark reminder of the sacrifices of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in their unwavering commitment to protect our country from the enemies of the State.

We must come together to condemn these acts of violence. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and violence in the region where extremist groups continue to pose a threat to peace and stability. We must stand firm against extremism and terrorism.

Amid these ruthless acts, I salute our AFP for their bravery and resilience in defending our countrymen even in the face of danger. Their sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we stand by our brave men and women in the Armed Forces in this difficult time.

May the families of our fallen soldiers find solace in the knowledge that their loved ones served with honor and valor.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Maguindanao ambush that killed four soldiers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more