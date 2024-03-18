Poe on looming water interruption

The possible water interruption if MWSS decreases water pressure gives a sense of déjà vu.

Paulit-ulit lang ang nararanasan nating kakulangan sa tubig tuwing tag-init.

El Nino is a foreseeable climate pattern. Concerned agencies and water concessionaires should have been prepared from the outset to ensure consumers would no longer suffer the nightmare of not having a drop from the tap.

Waterless days heavily bear upon households, businesses, schools and other consumers.

A sufficient water supply is a ubiquitous problem. But in a country visited by typhoons at an average of 21 times a year, concessionaires should invest more and expedite better water infrastructure.