PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2024 Explanation of Vote | Senator Joel Villanueva

Senate Bill No. 2572 | Bulacan EcoZone Act Mr. President, distinguished colleagues: As a true-blooded Bulaceño, we wholeheartedly support the approval on Third Reading of Senate Bill No. 2572 or the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act. We thank and congratulate the Sponsor, Senator Grace Poe, for her diligence and hard work in pushing for this game-changing measure. We also thank our colleagues for their expertise and valuable inputs to make this bill even more responsive to the needs of our constituents. The creation of the Bulacan EcoZone or BuZ is groundbreaking as it could generate up to 1.2 million jobs for our people and bring in P37.84 billion to P130.9 billion of investments. The Sponsor also placed on record a number of times that concerned local government units were consulted and that they indeed support the creation of the BuZ. This is in addition to the expression of support already given by the Region 3 Regional Development Council. In the measure that this august chamber just approved, the Province of Bulacan and concerned LGUs will be properly consulted, as emphasized by the Sponsor during our deliberations. We especially thank Senator Poe for agreeing with our proposal to increase the LGU representation in the Board of Directors of the Bulacan Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority or BEZA, and for accepting our amendments to promote the protection of environment and improved management of natural resources in the BuZ, as well as to ensure the transfer of technology and skills to Filipino workers through the implementation of an understudy and skills development program. Furthermore, we thank our Sponsor for agreeing with this Representation that there should be enough safeguards in the measure to guarantee that the creation and operations of the BuZ will be within the framework of the Constitution, the Local Government Code, and national development plans, policies, and goals. Ginoong Pangulo, sa atin pong co-sponsorship speech para sa panukalang ito, atin pong ibinahagi ang ating paniniwala na marami pang maihahandog at napakalaki pa ang potensyal ng lalawigan ng Bulacan upang higit pang makapag-ambag sa ating pambansang kaunlaran. The passage of this measure is a step towards achieving this hope and vision. Again, we vote YES to the creation of more economic investment "buzz" in the country - the Bulacan EcoZone "BuZ" Act! Thank you and may God bless us all.