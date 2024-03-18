Market Share Insights: Understanding Multimodal Transportation Market Sector Dynamics

Market Research Report.png

Multimodal Transportation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multimodal transportation is the backbone of international trade here the goods are transported under a single contract but performed with at least two different modes of transport. The carrier or multimodal transport operator (MTO) is liable for the entire carriage, even though it is performed by several different modes of transport by rail, sea, and road. Multimodal transport market is a solution to solve bigger part of cargo mobility problems. Its main feature is the transhipment terminals which allows efficient cargo handling between short distance & long-distance traffic as well as application of standardized & reusable loading units. Furthermore, the advantage multimodal transport is that it uses the most efficient combination of transport modes for carrying the cargo. The service is more environmentally sustainable than some single mode transport methods since, it reduces the hassle of dealing with multiple partners for transportation of cargo. In addition, multimodal transport uses one transport bill of lading for its services and operation and optimizes lead times, reduces inventory costs, and regulates freight level costs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic government across major countries have announced lockdown leading to business shutdown. The shipping companies have been severely affected due to lockdown since, there were inter-state travel restrictions in various countries. This delayed the deliveries leading to huge losses for the companies. Moreover, multimodal transportation includes multiple mode of transportation to reach the destination but since, even one mode was affected then the complete cycle got disrupted. Even the ships were not allowed to enter the ports so, the cargoes could not be collected. Furthermore, the deliveries were also not possible since various states were not allowing the trucks to enter. In addition, there were unavailability of labor due to social distancing norms to work at the warehouses. Also, the e-commerce industries had halted their services taking only orders for essential goods which reduced the demand for shipping. Multimodal transportation is an evolving sector in shipping industry which has a slight setback due to the pandemic, which is expected to recover post pandemic and drive growth of multimodal transportation market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in e-commerce industry, rise in amount of cargo transportation, and rise in demand for safety & timely delivery is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, transportation delay and lack of proper coordination between two modes of transport can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in international trade, rise in demand for reducing freight cost, and rise in urbanization can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

E-commerce plays very key role in offering freight customers new options to boost their economic growth. Since, multimodal transportation uses two different of modes of transport thus, it is useful for long distance shipment. The rise in in e-commerce industry has enabled the consumers to purchase goods from all across the world. For instance, global e-commerce sales jumped to $26.7 trillion in 2019, up by 4% from 2018. Moreover, internet-based retailing and online shopping is witnessing a significant expansion in majority of countries across the globe, owing to an increase in speedy internet access, which has led to rising preference toward e-commerce among consumers. Thus, for rise in demand for efficient & smooth operation of e-commerce globally is expected to drive growth multimodal transportation market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Schenker AG

Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc.

MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corporation

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation

YUSEN LOGISTICS Co Ltd.

BDP International Inc

Crowley Maritime Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

