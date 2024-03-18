Việt Nam set to export chicken meat to Islamic nations

VIETNAM, March 18 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến has revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) plans to convene a conference in May to unveil the export of chicken meat products to Islamic markets. The anticipated volume is approximately 1,000 tonnes per month.

The Deputy Minister said the market of Muslim countries with a total population of around 2.2 billion people offers opportunities for a number of Việt Nam's agricultural products.

To date, Vietnamese companies have exported many products such as tra fish (pangasius), vegetables, fruits and rice to this market. However, the MARD believes that there is still great potential to be exploited.

According to the official, to export agricultural products to Muslim countries, Vietnamese products must have Halal certification. In the coming times, the ministry will focus on implementing solutions to tap this market. — VNS