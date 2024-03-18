Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,645 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam set to export chicken meat to Islamic nations

VIETNAM, March 18 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến has revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) plans to convene a conference in May to unveil the export of chicken meat products to Islamic markets. The anticipated volume is approximately 1,000 tonnes per month.

The Deputy Minister said the market of Muslim countries with a total population of around 2.2 billion people offers opportunities for a number of Việt Nam's agricultural products.

To date, Vietnamese companies have exported many products such as tra fish (pangasius), vegetables, fruits and rice to this market. However, the MARD believes that there is still great potential to be exploited.

According to the official, to export agricultural products to Muslim countries, Vietnamese products must have Halal certification. In the coming times, the ministry will focus on implementing solutions to tap this market. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam set to export chicken meat to Islamic nations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more