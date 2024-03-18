Skin Antiseptic Market Trends : The Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Dominated the Market
The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.
Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skin antiseptic market size was valued at $1,484.28 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3,060.81 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.
— Allied Market Research
•CAGR: 7.5%
• Current Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion
• Forecast Growing Region: APAC
• Largest Market: North America
• Projection Time: 2021- 2031
• Base Year: 2021
Skin antiseptic market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing skin antiseptic market opportunity. The major factors that drive the growth of skin antiseptic market size are increase in number of surgeries, surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and rise in awareness regarding infection control measures. rephrase it
The worldwide market for skin antiseptics is experiencing momentum fueled by a rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and an increasing need for infection prevention and control strategies. Moreover, a surge in global surgical procedures further amplifies market expansion. Nonetheless, challenges arise from potential side effects and adverse reactions linked to skin antiseptics, posing limitations. Nonetheless, opportunities persist in both advanced and emerging economies, paving the way for potential growth in the coming years.
The escalating number of surgical interventions globally is a key driver for the demand for skin antiseptics, essential in mitigating infection risks during surgical procedures. Notably, data from a 2020 National Library of Medicine article indicates approximately 40 to 50 million surgeries annually in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. Consequently, the upsurge in surgical procedures is anticipated to propel the expansion of the skin antiseptic market.
Furthermore, surgical interventions inherently heighten the susceptibility to surgical site infections (SSIs), which manifest at the site of a surgical incision. Skin antiseptics assume a critical role in averting SSIs by diminishing the microbial load on the skin surface before surgical intervention, thereby fostering growth in skin antiseptic market dynamics.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒉𝒐𝒍 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅
In 2021, the alcohol segment dominated the skin antiseptic market, securing approximately half of the total revenue globally. This segment is projected to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. This growth trajectory is attributed to heightened utilization of alcohol-based skin antiseptics during surgical procedures and an increase in the number of prominent players offering such products.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅
In 2021, the solution segment captured the largest market share in the skin antiseptic sector, representing over half of the global revenue. This segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread availability of antiseptic solutions and an increasing adoption of such solutions for pre-operation and pre-injection skin preparation. However, the "others" segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is propelled by the rising adoption of alternative forms of antiseptics, such as wipes, during surgeries, and the entry of several key players offering antiseptic wipes and soap forms.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
In 2021, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the skin antiseptic market, representing almost three-fifths of the total revenue globally. This was driven by the widespread accessibility of retail pharmacies and their extensive distribution networks. However, the online providers segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by the increasing popularity of online pharmacies and a growing number of users opting for online pharmaceutical services.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -
CARDINAL HEALTH INC.
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
B. BRAUN SE
3M COMPANY
ECOLAB INC.
MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
XTTRIUM LABORATORIES
SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD.
Schülke and Mayr GmbH
PDI, INC
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 5038946022
