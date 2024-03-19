Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hotel and other travel accommodation market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,187.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hotel and other travel accommodation market size is predicted to reach $1,187.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

The growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation market is due to the increasing use of social media and access to mass media. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hotel and other travel accommodation market share. Major players in the hotel and other travel accommodation market include Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Intercontinental, Downer EDI Limited, Ctrip.Com International Ltd..

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Segments

• By Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

• By Mode: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Application: Tourist Accommodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)

• By Property Type: Hotels, Serviced Residences, Apartment Hotels, Co-Living, Other Property Types

• By Geography: The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A hotel or other travel accommodation refers to a location where legitimate travelers may get food or shelter as long as they have the means to pay for it and are in good enough health to be accepted. Accommodation is a group of rooms or a building in which someone may live or stay and is essential for any tourists who want to travel to another destination or on a trip because you will always need a place to stay such as hotels, caravan parks, camp sites, and so on.

