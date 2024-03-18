[Latest] Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size/Share Worth USD 33.1 Billion by 2032 at a 5.75% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Ammonium Nitrate Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 18.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 33.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.75% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Yara International ASA, Orica Ltd, Sigdo Koppers Group, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Incitec Pivot Ltd, Neochim Ad, Enaex, EuroChem Group AG, OSTCHEM Holding Company, Fertiberia SA, Borealis AG, San Corporation, Abu Qir Fertilizers Co, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, CSBP Limited, Uralchem, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ammonium Nitrate Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 33.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.75% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Ammonium Nitrate Market: Overview

Ammonium Nitrate (NH4NO3) is produced by a chemical reaction of nitric acid and ammonia. Ammonium nitrate, a salt of ammonia and nitric acid, is used widely as fertilizers and explosive applications in agricultural, mining and quarrying end use industries.

The commercial grade of Ammonium Nitrate contains about 33.5%, all of which are in forms utilizable by plants; it is the most common nitrogenous component of artificial fertilizers.

The global Ammonium Nitrate market is driven by a variety of factors such as the rapidly expanding agricultural industry, growing demand for organic and synthetic fertilizers, and growing demand for ammonium nitrate as explosive in the mining and quarrying industry.

With the growing population across the globe, the demand for food is also increasing, which in turn propels the demand for Fertilizers. Ammonium nitrate is the most popular fertilizer since it provides half of the Nitrogen in the nitrate form and half in the ammonium form.

However, the market faces certain restraints, such as stringent regulations, less adaption in many underdeveloped economies, and lack of universal directives about the usage of ammonium nitrate are restraining the market growth.

The rising mining and quarrying activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for minerals, metals and high end mining products the mining activities are also increasing in China, India, Australia, Indonesia, the U.S. and South Africa, which in turn boosts the demand for ammonium nitrate, thereby driving the market growth.

The global Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented by application, by end use industry, by sales channels and by region. By Application, the fertilizer segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

Growing demand for food due to the increasing population is boosting the agriculture cultivation area, which in turn drives the demand for Fertilizer, thereby driving market growth of this segment. The explosive segment is expected to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for explosives from the mining, quarrying and defence industry is expected to boost the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By end user industry, the Agricultural end user industry held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding agricultural sector in Emerging economies is mainly boosting the demand for fertilizer, thereby increasing consumption of ammonium nitrate.

By region, the Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global Ammonium Nitrate market in 2022 with a market share of 43.00% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Major countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia are driving the market growth in this region.

North America held second second-largest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major key contributors to the market growth of this region.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed Ammonium Nitrate market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Ammonium Nitrate industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players ate studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Ammonium Nitrate Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global Ammonium Nitrate market in 2022 with a market share of 43.00% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

The rapidly expanding agricultural sector in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Australia is expected to propel the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world’s largest mining operations, particularly in countries like China, Australia, India, and Indonesia.

These nations have vast reserves of minerals and metals, leading to extensive mining activities that necessitate significant ammonium nitrate usage for mining explosives.

North America held the second largest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. The presence of well-developed Agricultural, Mining and Defense end use industries in the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel the market growth of Ammonium Nitrate during the forecast period.

Europe held the third largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Netherlands are major contributors to the market growth in this region.

List of the prominent players in the Ammonium Nitrate Market:

Yara International ASA

Orica Ltd

Sigdo Koppers Group

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Incitec Pivot Ltd

Neochim Ad

Enaex

EuroChem Group AG

OSTCHEM Holding Company

Fertiberia SA

Borealis AG

San Corporation

Abu Qir Fertilizers Co

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

CSBP Limited

Uralchem

Other

The Ammonium Nitrate Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Fertilizers

Explosives

By End Use Industry

Agricultural

Defense

Mining & Quarrying

Construction

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

In Direct

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

