Green Building Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The green building materials market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $490.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green building materials market size is predicted to reach $490.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the green building materials market is due to the increase in demand for green buildings. North America region is expected to hold the largest green building materials market share. Major players in the green building materials market include Owens Corning, BASF SE, Kingspan Group PLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours And Company Co. Ltd., Interface Inc., Saint-Gobain (CertainTeed Corporation).

Green Building Materials Market Segments

• By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Other Types

• By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Application

• By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

• By Geography: The global green building materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Green building materials are those that are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than comparable products, and they improve a building's sustainability and efficiency because they emit less carbon pollution.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Building Materials Market Characteristics

3. Green Building Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Building Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Green Building Materials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Green Building Materials Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Green Building Materials Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

