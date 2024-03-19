Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The home health care and residential nursing care services market size grown strongly. It will grow from $1210.77 Bn in 2023 to $1288.37 Bn in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home health care and residential nursing care services market size is predicted to reach $1516.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the home health care and residential nursing care services market is due to access to health care services. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest home health care and residential nursing care services market share. Major players in the home health care and residential nursing care services market include Assisted Living Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Healthcare, Orpea, Encompass Home Health.

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Segments

• By Type: Home Health Care Providers, Retirement Communities, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages & Group Homes

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By End User Gender: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global home health care and residential nursing care services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home health care and residential nursing care services are medical services that are provided to patients at their home. These services are used to treat patients that cannot travel to hospitals.

