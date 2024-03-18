Mental Health Market Updates: Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2021-2030

mental health market

Major factors that contribute toward the mental health market growth include rise in funding by private & government organizations to mental health treatment.

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Mental Health Market by Disorder, Services, Age Group, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global mental health market was valued at $383.31 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $537.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The global mental health market is experiencing growth due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and behavioral health issues, alongside a heightened awareness of stress management and mental disorders through educational efforts and advocacy for human rights. However, the rising costs of mental health programs and substance abuse pose obstacles to market expansion. Conversely, emerging opportunities are anticipated in developing countries where there is untapped potential for growth in the foreseeable future.

In 2020, the depression segment held the largest market share, representing almost 40% of the total, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the eating disorders segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment commanded the largest portion of the global mental health market, representing over 40% of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the emergency mental health services segment is forecasted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 60% of the total market share, and is expected to retain its dominant position in revenue by 2030. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Acadia Healthcare

The MENTOR Network

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

CareTech Holdings PLC

Strategic Behavioral Health

Ascension Seton

North Range Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

