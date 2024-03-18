Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Potential of Renewable Energy | APAC Growing by South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The global hydrogen energy storage market is anticipated to witness incredible growth due to surge in demand for sustainable energy sources.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The hydrogen energy storage market continues to evolve as a crucial component of the global energy transition. It offers significant opportunities for the integration of renewable energy, decarbonization of various sectors, and the development of a sustainable and resilient energy system.

The Asia-pacific region dominated the hydrogen energy storage market with around 47% revenue share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific accounted for highest revenue share, owing to the impact of productivity improvements. The emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are adopting various foreign equipment; thus, improving the production efficiency.

Some of the key players profiled in the hydrogen energy storage industry analysis include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, FuelCell Energy, Hexagon Composites, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, Linde, Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, and Worthington Industries.

Hydrogen energy storage can be achieved through various technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen production and storage systems, and hydrogen electrolyzers.

Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth.

Hydrogen energy storage can be utilized for power generation through hydrogen fuel cells. Fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process, offering a clean and efficient means of producing electricity. Hydrogen-based power generation can be utilized for various applications, including stationary power plants, microgrids, and backup power systems.

Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth.

As governments across the globe are focusing more on decarbonization, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

High capital cost of liquid hydrogen and solid hydrogen energy storage is a big challenge for small and medium scale applications.

Liquid hydrogen storage involves high insulation cost to prevent vaporization.

The storage cost of solid hydrogen is high compared to other types of fuel. Nonetheless, large number of new incentive schemes, coupled with robust investment from industry players will provide further opportunities in the market.

Hydrogen energy storage finds applications in industries such as refineries, chemical production, and steel manufacturing. It can be used as a feedstock for industrial processes or as a fuel for heating and power generation within these sectors. Hydrogen energy storage also enables the provision of reliable and clean energy for commercial buildings and off-grid applications.

The development of hydrogen infrastructure is critical for the growth of the hydrogen energy storage market. This includes the establishment of hydrogen production facilities, storage and distribution networks, hydrogen refueling stations for transportation, and integration with existing energy infrastructure.

The solid hydrogen storage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 9.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The transportation segment held more than 50% market share with a CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Hydrogen energy storage is the process to store the excess amount of energy through electrolysis. In this process, the hydrogen is separated from chemical solution.

The hydrogen energy can be stored in liquid, solid, and gaseous form. The solid hydrogen energy is stored by absorption through a solid-state material. Hydrogen energy storage is widely used in fuel cell technologies for stationary power and transport applications.

