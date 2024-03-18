Digital Manufacturing Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2024-2030: Autodesk, PTC, Stratasys
Key Players in This Report Include:
Siemens AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), Autodesk Inc. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), General Electric Company (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Rockwell Automation (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Ansys, Inc. (United States), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (United States), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Hexagon AB - Stockholm, Sweden, Siemens Digital Industries Software (United States).
Definition:
The digital manufacturing market refers to the sector encompassing technologies, processes, and solutions that leverage digital technologies to enhance and optimize manufacturing operations. Digital manufacturing integrates various digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, cloud computing, additive manufacturing (3D printing), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and digital twins to streamline production processes, improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance product quality, and enable agile decision-making.
Market Trends:
• High initial investment of implementing digital manufacturing technologies
• Skills gap in the workforce, as employees need to be trained to work with new digital tools and technologies.
Market Drivers:
• Growing consumer demand for personalized products
• Increasing demand for efficiency to reduce costs and improve time-to-market
Market Restraints:
• Customization and on-demand manufacturing
• Integration with emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and blockchain
Global Digital Manufacturing Market Breakdown by Application (Product design and development,, Machine and factory simulation,, Predictive maintenance, Supply chain management) by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) by Technology Type (Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)) by Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial machinery, Electronics, Consumer goods, Healthcare) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Manufacturing market by value and volume.
• To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Manufacturing
• To showcase the development of the Digital Manufacturing market in different parts of the world.
• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Manufacturing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Manufacturing
• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Manufacturing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
• Digital Manufacturing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Digital Manufacturing Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Digital Manufacturing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
• Digital Manufacturing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
• Digital Manufacturing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Hardware, Software, Services}
• Digital Manufacturing Market Analysis by Application {Product design and development,, Machine and factory simulation,, Predictive maintenance, Supply chain management}
• Digital Manufacturing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Digital Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
