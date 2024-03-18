P2P Payment Market Set to Impressive Expansion at 17.3% CAGR, Projected to Thrive Beyond 2030 | PayPal Holdings, Square

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global P2P payment market generated $1,889.16 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $9,097.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in adoption of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers and increase in smartphones usage among the younger generation drive the global P2P payment market. Furthermore, rise of the m-commerce industry in emerging economies supplements the market growth. However, increase in data breaches and security issues in P2P payments hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for efficient & hassle-free transaction services and surge in usage of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technology in P2P payments would provide opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2568

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global P2P payment market size based on transaction mode, payment type, end user, application, and region. Based on payment type, the remote segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the proximity segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global P2P payment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the hospitality & transportation segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2568

Leading players of the global P2P payment market analyzed in the research include Alibaba.com, Circle International Financial Limited, Apple Inc., One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), Google LLC, Square, Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Limited, WePay Inc., and Zelle. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

P2P Payment Market Key Segments

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near Field Communication

SMS/Direct Carrier Billing

Others

By Payment Type

Remote

Proximity

By End User

Personal

18 to 30 Year

31 to 54 Year

55 to 73 Year

Business

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

Inquire Before Buying@: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2568

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the P2P payment market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global P2P payment market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the P2P payment market trends.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

B2C Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2c-payment-market-A08297

Group Life Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/group-life-insurance-market-A14963

Universal Life Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/universal-life-insurance-market-A15152

Crop Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crop-insurance-market-A06791

Check Cashing Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/check-cashing-services-market-A10531

Latin America Pet Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-pet-insurance-market-A15892

U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-insurance-third-party-administrator-market-A14535

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://pooja-bfsi.blogspot.com/

https://steemit.com/@poojabfsi

https://medium.com/@psaraf568