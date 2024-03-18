Solomon Islands and Commonwealth of Bahamas establishes formal diplomatic relations.

The Governments of Solomon Islands and the Commonwealth of Bahamas established diplomatic relations, in New York.

H.E Mrs Jane Mugafalu Kabui Waetara, Permanent Representative of Solomon Islands to the United Nations, and for the Commonwealth of Bahama, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E Mr. Stan Oduma Smith, signed a joint communiqué on behalf of their respective Governments establishing diplomatic and friendly relations between Solomon Islands and the Commonwealth of Bahamas.

The communique solidifies the commitment of the two nations to promote friendly relations and cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, it states that Solomon Islands and the Commonwealth of Bahamas agreed that their diplomatic relations are premised on the principles and norms of the United Nations Charter and Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

As small Islands states the Solomon Islands and Commonwealth of Bahamas share common priorities and challenges – and envisage the formalization of relations will forge closer cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Both countries are already actively engaged as partners in the Alliance of the Small Islands States, in the Commonwealth, African and Caribbean Group and Group of 77 plus China within the United Nations.

The Commonwealth of Bahamas is the 129th country with diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands.

