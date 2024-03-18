Dementia Drugs Market Trends : The Hospitals pharmacies is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.0% During 2021-2031

Dementia Drugs Market

Depending on distribution channel, the hospitals pharmacies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Depending on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the dementia drugs market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dementia Drugs Market by Indication (Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsons Disease Dementia, Alzheimers Disease, Vascular Dementia, Other Indications), by Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Antagonists and its Combination Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dementia drugs industry generated $8.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $19.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global dementia drugs market is experiencing growth due to factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, increased focus on R&D for drug development, greater adoption of early diagnosis methods, a growing geriatric population, heightened investment in R&D by industry players, robust pipeline candidates, enhanced public awareness about disease prevention in developing regions, and a surge in demand for personalized medicines. However, obstacles including stringent government regulations for product approval and the high costs associated with R&D activities are impeding market expansion. Nonetheless, the industry is poised for future opportunities with accelerated technological advancements in drug discovery techniques and increased government investment in drug development.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the Alzheimer's disease segment dominated the global dementia drugs market, capturing approximately three-fifths of the market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as prolonged life expectancy, a growing aging population, and lifestyle changes. However, the vascular dementia segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by a rising number of individuals, particularly older adults and smokers, who are at a heightened risk of developing vascular dementia, along with advancements in diagnostic techniques leading to better understanding and detection of the condition.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment commanded the largest market share in the global dementia drugs market, accounting for almost two-thirds of the total, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing elderly population, increasing incidence of dementia, and advancements in drug discovery. Conversely, the NMDA antagonists and combination drugs segment is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by factors including the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, extensive research and development efforts by key industry players for disease treatment, and a surge in hospitalization rates.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

On the basis of indication, the Alzheimer’s disease segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔: -

Apotex inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis AG

