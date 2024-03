Dementia Drugs Market Trends : The Hospitals pharmacies is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.0% During 2021-2031

Dementia Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dementia Drugs Market by Indication (Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsons Disease Dementia, Alzheimers Disease, Vascular Dementia, Other Indications), by Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Antagonists and its Combination Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dementia drugs industry generated $8.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $19.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global dementia drugs market is experiencing growth due to factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, increased focus on R&D for drug development, greater adoption of early diagnosis methods, a growing geriatric population, heightened investment in R&D by industry players, robust pipeline candidates, enhanced public awareness about disease prevention in developing regions, and a surge in demand for personalized medicines. However, obstacles including stringent government regulations for product approval and the high costs associated with R&D activities are impeding market expansion. Nonetheless, the industry is poised for future opportunities with accelerated technological advancements in drug discovery techniques and increased government investment in drug development.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฅ๐ณ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ'๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

In 2021, the Alzheimer's disease segment dominated the global dementia drugs market, capturing approximately three-fifths of the market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as prolonged life expectancy, a growing aging population, and lifestyle changes. However, the vascular dementia segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by a rising number of individuals, particularly older adults and smokers, who are at a heightened risk of developing vascular dementia, along with advancements in diagnostic techniques leading to better understanding and detection of the condition.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’„๐’‰๐’๐’๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’๐’‰๐’Š๐’ƒ๐’Š๐’•๐’๐’“๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’”๐’‰๐’Š๐’‘ ๐’”๐’•๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’“๐’๐’–๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’๐’–๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

In 2021, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment commanded the largest market share in the global dementia drugs market, accounting for almost two-thirds of the total, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing elderly population, increasing incidence of dementia, and advancements in drug discovery. Conversely, the NMDA antagonists and combination drugs segment is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by factors including the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, extensive research and development efforts by key industry players for disease treatment, and a surge in hospitalization rates.

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’”๐’•๐’–๐’ ๐’š

On the basis of indication, the Alzheimerโ€™s disease segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the hospitals pharmacies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period.

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”: -

Apotex inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis AG

