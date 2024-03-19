Gantry Robot Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The gantry robot market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gantry robot market size is predicted to reach $5.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the gantry robot market is due to Increasing automation adoption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest gantry robot market share. Major players in the gantry robot market include Hanwha Group, Toshiba Machine, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, OMRON Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Bosch Rexroth.

Gantry Robot Market Segments

• By Type: Open Gantry Robot, Closed Gantry Robot

• By Payload: Less than 50 Kg, 51–350 Kg, More than 350 Kg

• By Application: Factory Automation, Miscellaneous Manufacturing, Packaging Machinery, Other Applications

• By Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Precision Engineering And Optics, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global gantry robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gantry robots, also known as cartesian or linear robots, refer to large systems composed of a manipulator attached to an overhead system that allows movement over a horizontal plane. These robots are also utilized in welding and other industries such as the automobile and food and beverage industries. The gantry robot is used to hold and position a wide range of end-effectors, including those used in PC board assembly, dispensing, spraying, material handling, assembling, packing, unitizing, sorting, scanning, and tray loading.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gantry Robot Market Characteristics

3. Gantry Robot Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gantry Robot Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gantry Robot Market Size And Growth

……

27. Gantry Robot Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gantry Robot Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

