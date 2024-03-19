Industrial Gas Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2024

It will grow to $272.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gas market size is predicted to reach $272.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The growth in the industrial gas market is due to the rise in manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gas market share. Major players in the industrial gas market include Asia Technical Gas Co. Pte. Ltd., Universal Industrial Gases Inc., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Linde GmbH.

Industrial Gas Market Segments

1. By Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas

2. By Mode of Supply: Bulk, Packaging, Pipe Line

3. By Packaging: Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels, Other Packaging

4. By End User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

5. By Geography: The global industrial gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial gas refers to gaseous materials produced for use in industry such as industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Gas Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Gas Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Gas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Gas Market Size And Growth

……

27. Industrial Gas Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Gas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

