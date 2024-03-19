Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the functional food ingredients market size is predicted to reach $175.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
The growth in the functional food ingredients market is due to the rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products. North America region is expected to hold the largest functional food ingredients market share. Major players in the functional food ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ajinomoto, Kerry Group.
Functional Food Ingredients Market Segments
• By Type: Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others
• By Source: Natural Synthetic
• By Application: Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Others
• By Geography: The global functional food ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5351&type=smp
Functional food ingredients are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.
Read More On The Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-ingredients-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Functional Food Ingredients Market Characteristics
3. Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies
4. Functional Food Ingredients Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Functional Food Ingredients Market Size And Growth
……
27. Functional Food Ingredients Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Functional Food Ingredients Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/moringa-ingredients-global-market-report
Specialty Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-food-ingredients-global-market-report
Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Synthetic Food Market