Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The functional food ingredients market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $175.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the functional food ingredients market size is predicted to reach $175.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the functional food ingredients market is due to the rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products. North America region is expected to hold the largest functional food ingredients market share. Major players in the functional food ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ajinomoto, Kerry Group.

Functional Food Ingredients Market Segments

• By Type: Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others

• By Source: Natural Synthetic

• By Application: Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Others

• By Geography: The global functional food ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional food ingredients are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Functional Food Ingredients Market Characteristics

3. Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Functional Food Ingredients Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Functional Food Ingredients Market Size And Growth

……

27. Functional Food Ingredients Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Functional Food Ingredients Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

