Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview: Growing at a CAGR of 23.8% and Global Forecast Over 2026

Wi-Fi analytics Market

Rise in investments in Wi-Fi analytics, and the surge in adoption of big data analytics drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was pegged at $5.64 billion 2018, is projected to reach $31.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Wi-Fi analytics market vendors are advancing their product offerings to better cater to their customer needs, thus offering better customer insights as well as footfall analysis. In addition, an increase in focus on customer-driven marketing strategies, rise in awareness about location-based services and proliferation of smart devices all over the world are the factors expected to boost the market growth.

Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks for collecting data on Wi-Fi devices like smartphones and laptops and contains thorough information on the device behavior. Such device behavior information includes information from the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, and about the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection.

The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics is intended to help companies in building detailed customer profiles and to better understand customers' behavior within their venue. The factors such as need to gain insights regarding customers’ behavior, analyze customer presence at business locations, trigger proximity-based marketing messages, formulate targeted marketing strategies, and proliferation of smartphone devices drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market.

The Wi-Fi marketing analytics segment is experiencing the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.90% throughout the forecast period. This surge is propelled by the essential requirement to gather significant customer demographic data, including customer dwell times, first-time visitor statistics, peak visit times, customer retention rates, daily customer numbers versus passerby counts, and anticipated lifetime visits, thereby fueling the growth of this segment within the Wi-Fi analytics market.

The solution segment dominated the Wi-Fi analytics market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to key benefits offered by Wi-Fi analytics solutions. Organizations are increasingly adopting Wi-Fi analytics to gain insights about footfall at their venue and get the unassociated device data. It includes data concerning people counting, cross-shopping, dwell time, bounce rate, passing traffic, and others. This solution also helps in tracking frequency of how often people return to the specific venue and at what intervals. All such data helps companies in building detailed customer profiles with the data collected. Thus, these benefits of Wi-Fi analytics solutions are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the sports & entertainment segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. This is due to its use for improving customer experience and boosting the sales of various sports events across the globe coupled with need for real-time data access and predictive insights of fans preferences by sports organizations. However, the retail segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market, owing to the need to analyze customer preference and formulate targeted marketing strategies according to their preference, enhance customer experience, and need for cost-saving.

Region-wise, the global Wi-Fi analytics market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period Presence of large number of Wi-Fi analytics vendors, continuous adoption of advanced technology for attracting customers in retail, and great awareness about targeted marketing are the major factors that drive the market in North America. In addition, extensive use of smartphones and tablets by the consumers in this region are expected to boost the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market in North America.

Continuous advancements in technology, presence of major number of Wi-Fi analytics industry vendors, and accessibility of proficient technical expertise are some of the factors responsible the growth of the market in this region. In addition, the North American companies are becoming more aware about analyzing the customer presence and behavior patterns, which is leading them to invest and implement location-based services and make use of Wi-Fi technologies. This is again creating the demand for Wi-Fi analytics solutions to gain the insights from the customers’ data collected from such Wi-Fi deployments.

The report emphasizes the potential for growth, limitations, and prevailing trends within the global Wi-Fi analytics market. Additionally, the analysis incorporates Porter’s five forces model to assess the industry's dynamics, evaluating the influence of factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive landscape, threat of new entrants, substitute products' potential, and buyer bargaining power on the market's expansion.

Major market players:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Aruba

• Fortinet

• Blix

• SkyFii

• Purple

• Ruckus Networks

• Cloud4Wi

• GoZone WiFi

• Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

