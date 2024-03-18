Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspects in a Business Burglary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects who broke into a business and stole money.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, at approximately 6:23 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest for a burglary. The suspects forced entry into the business through a back door. Once inside, the suspect took cash and fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

CCN: 24040393

