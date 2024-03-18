RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, “Spring Into the Future with SDIRAs,” April 29-30, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
RITA's self-directed IRA conference "Spring Into the Future with SDIRAs" is happening April 29-30, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
RITA conferences are the best way for businesses and professionals in the SDIRA industry to get the latest intelligence and updates.”UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its spring conference for self-directed retirement professionals from April 29-30, 2024 in Washington, D.C. The theme will be “Spring Into the Future with Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on topics impacting the future of the industry and self-directed retirement plans.
“RITA conferences are the best way for businesses and professionals in the SDIRA industry to get the latest intelligence and updates,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “All of our speakers and topics are carefully chosen to offer the most timely, essential, and comprehensive education possible. We want attendees to be prepared with all of the relevant information they need to grow and improve their business.”
RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts and government officials. Topics for this conference will include fraud prevention, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, litigation prevention, and more.
“There are so many different voices at RITA. It’s a very diverse community, and everyone deals with different issues and has different areas of expertise,” said John Perugini, General Counsel of Inspira Financial. “Being able to get everyone together in one room and hear how other [firms] are tackling some of the same problems that you’re facing, but then also hearing about issues that frankly you hadn’t even considered yet - there’s strength in those numbers. It really makes you a better firm.”
The RITA Spring Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Royal Sonesta in Dupont Circle, which offers onsite dining, flexible meeting space, and several other amenities. The hotel is located within minutes of the White House, Kennedy Center, National Zoo, and key DC monuments. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block at The Royal Sonesta by April 3, 2024.
RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Early bird pricing is available now through March 22, 2024. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Spring 2024 Conference event page.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
