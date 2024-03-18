Data Center Logical Security Market is anticipated to surpass US$6.649 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.04%
The data center logical security market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from US$4.129 billion in 2022 to US$6.649 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center logical security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.649 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the data center logical security market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of awareness for data security around the globe using passwords, user authentication, and identification. Also, the adoption of cloud computing technology coupled with visualization solutions worldwide is driving the market growth.
Another factor that boosts the sales of data center logical security in the market is the rising volume of big data in enterprises along with the adoption of cloud networking technology which will need a data center for handling the data. Also, the increasing penetration of the internet around the globe in developing countries, along with investments in 5G technology, will continue to contribute to the market growth of data center logical security for data protection during the forecast period.
The data center logical security market, by data center type, is divided into three types- Small, medium, and large. Different sizes of data centers require different types of data center logical security to protect the data according to the amount of data stored in the data center. Data center logical security offers a wide range catering to every kind of data center size whether it is small, medium, or large they can provide data security to all. This wide range of data center logical security for different data center types will contribute to its growth.
The data center logical security market, by service type, is divided into two types- Security consulting services and managed security services. The data center's logical security services are provided in different types. For instance, data center security consulting services and firms work with businesses to protect their data and technical systems against cyber-attacks. Therefore, with these different services available for data center logical security the market is anticipated to grow.
The data center logical security market, by solution type, is divided into three types- Threat and service type security solutions, access control and compliance, and data protection solutions. There are different types of solutions available for data center logical security. For instance, in threat and service type solutions it provides security to data centers from any possible cyber-attacks and tries to avoid them if possible. Moreover, access control and compliance provide the data center manager with control to restrict the data access to only authorized members. Hence, these different solutions available for data center logical security are predicted to grow the market.
The data center logical security market, by end-user, is divided into five types- BFSI, healthcare, government, energy, and retail. Each end-user has different security needs for their data center based on the type of data center and its size. These data center logical security caters to different industry verticals such as in healthcare hospitals that have large patient data and the government has many confidential data that can’t be leaked. Therefore, the use of data center logical security in different industry verticals is predicted to grow the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the data center logical security market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing need for more new data center infrastructure for high-volume data handling. Also, the rapid rise in cloud computing, mobile broadband or 5G technology, and big data analytics coupled with innovations being made in these technologies will be major market drivers in the region. Many businesses are transitioning from hardware to software-based services many new data center constructions will be done which in turn will propel the growth of the data center logical security market for data privacy in the region.
In March 2022, Microsoft announced its plan to establish a new data center in Hyderabad, India. This will be one of the world’s largest cloud infrastructures. This data center's focus is on providing excellent data security for various government agencies, start-ups, education institutions, corporations, and developers all around the globe.
The research includes several key players from the data center logical security market, such as Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Italtel S.p.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Juniper Networks, Inc.), VMware, Inc, Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM, and Cisco Systems, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the data center logical security market using the following criteria:
• By Data Center Type:
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Service Type:
o Security Consulting Services
o Managed Security Services
• By Solution Type:
o Threat and Service Type Security Solutions
o Access Control and Compliance
o Data Protection Solutions
• By End-User:
o BFSI
o Healthcare
o Government
o Energy
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
• Trend Micro Incorporated
• Italtel S.p.A.
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Juniper Networks, Inc.)
• VMware, Inc
• Fortinet, Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• IBM
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
