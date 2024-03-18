In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is projected to reach US$45.895 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 9.37%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$45.895 billion by 2029.
In vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF, is a medical technique utilized to assist individuals in achieving pregnancy and starting a family. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) provides different cycle choices. The fresh IVF method includes stimulating the woman's ovaries to generate eggs, collecting them, fertilizing them with sperm, and transferring embryos all within a single cycle. Thawed IVF, on the other hand, utilizes frozen embryos from a prior cycle, providing flexibility and potentially higher success rates. Donor Egg IVF involves using eggs from a donor. It is essential to seek advice from a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate option for your individual circumstances.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) entails the fusion of eggs and sperm in a laboratory setting, rather than within the body. The term "in vitro" signifies "outside the body". Increased infertility rate is the primary driving force behind the invitro fertilization market's rapid growth. For instance, According to World Health Organization published article in April 2023 Approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, which is roughly equivalent to 1 in 6 individuals, suffer from infertility.
Numerous product launches and collaborations and advancement in assistive reproductive technology are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the in vitro fertilization market growth. For instance, in May 2023 AIVF and Genea Biomedx introduced a revolutionary integrated system that seeks to revolutionize the Invitro Fertilization (IVF) sector. The cutting-edge system combines Genea Biomedx's Geri time-lapse incubator with AIVF's EMA AI platform, offering individuals personalized IVF treatment at a more accessible cost.
The invitro fertilization market, based on cycle type is segmented into three main categories namely fresh IVF cycle, thawed IVF cycle, donor egg IVF cycle. Frozen embryo transfer (FET) presents a different IVF method that involves utilizing embryos that were frozen from a prior cycle. This option allows for more flexibility in terms of scheduling and financial considerations, decreases the chances of multiple pregnancies by transferring a smaller number of embryos, and may even enhance success rates as a result of potential advantages gained from the freezing procedure.
The invitro fertilization market, based on end user is segmented into two main categories namely fertility clinics, hospitals and research centers. Fertility clinics are dedicated exclusively to fertility treatments, such as invitro fertilization (IVF), enabling to gain a comprehensive comprehension of the procedure and its complexities. The expertise frequently results in individualized care, where skilled experts will customize the treatment plan to suit unique requirements and circumstances.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant share of the invitro fertilization market due to reduced fertility rate among the regions. The 2024 Census report indicates that China's population is 1,416,043,270, while India's population is 1,409,128,296. China has a fertility rate of 1.4, whereas India has a fertility rate of 2.03. and Russia is having the fertility rate of 1,40,820,810, the fertility rate is 1.52. China is experiencing decreasing populations as a result of fertility rates falling below the replacement level of around 2.1 children per woman.
The research includes coverage of Cooper Surgical, Vitrolife AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cook Medicals, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Nikon Instruments Inc., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, IVFtech ApS, Hamilton Thorne, Inc. are significant market players in the global in vitro fertilization market.
The market analytics report segments the global in vitro fertilization market as follows:
• By Cycle Type
o Fresh IVF Cycle
o Thawed IVF Cycle
o Donor Egg IVF Cycles
• By End-User
o Fertility clinics
o Hospitals and research centers
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Cooper Surgical
• Vitrolife AB
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Cook Medicals
• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
• Nikon Instruments Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Genea Limited
• IVFtech ApS
• Hamilton Thorne, Inc.
