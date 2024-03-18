Art Gotham Expands Its Canvas to the East Village While Continuing to Showcase Emerging Artists in Soho
Art Gotham unveils its new East Village space at 4 Saint Mark’s Place, featuring the "Rockstart" Grand Opening reception on Thursday, March 28, 6-9 PM.
With our expansion to the East Village, we aim to continue our mission of celebrating the beauty of contemporary art while embracing the unique energy of this iconic neighborhood,”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Gotham, a leading art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in the heart of the East Village at 4 Saint Mark’s Place. This expansion coincides with Art Gotham's commitment to exhibit art at its established Soho location at 478 West Broadway, ensuring a strong presence in two of New York City's most vibrant neighborhoods.
— Kimberly Salib, Founder of Art Gotham
Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005 in West Chelsea, Art Gotham has swiftly risen as a premier destination for contemporary art. Since relocating to Soho, the gallery has continued to thrive, hosting seasonal group shows and nurturing emerging talents. The new gallery space in the East Village at 4 Saint Marks Place offers a spacious and versatile layout designed to inspire creativity and foster artistic expression.
Spanning three large rooms, the gallery provides a dynamic environment curated to accommodate various forms of contemporary art. The front room showcases investment-grade emerging art against classic white walls, engaging viewers with its captivating displays. Transitioning into the middle room, visitors encounter a vibrant project space conducive to community-style events, encouraging interaction and collaboration among artists and enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Back Room serves as a live, working artist studio, addressing the scarcity of studio space in NYC and providing artists with the opportunity to create large-scale works.
The inaugural show at Art Gotham's new location is "Rockstart," featuring a diverse roster of artists capturing the essence of Saint Mark’s Place's rich history. From classic rock-inspired paintings to expressive surrealistic artistic images, the exhibit promises to transport attendees back to the heyday of Rock 'n' Roll.
"We're thrilled to bring together such a talented group of artists to celebrate the legacy of Saint Marks Place," says Kimberly Salib, curator of Rockstart. "This event is not only a tribute to the rock and roll spirit of the neighborhood but also a testament to the power of art to unite and inspire."
The grand opening reception for 'Rockstart' will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM. The exhibit will run until April 30, 2024, providing ample opportunity for visitors to explore and engage with the artwork.
For more information about 'Rockstart' and to stay updated on upcoming events and featured artists, please visit www.artgotham.com or follow us on social media @ArtGotham.
"We want our community of artists to feel welcome and inspired in this new East Village space," says Kimberly Salib. "Art Gotham is more than just a gallery—it's a place where creativity flourishes, where artists and art lovers alike can come together to celebrate the power of artistic expression."
Art Gotham is also excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Hamptons Fine Art Fair, taking place from July 11-14, 2024, at the Southampton Fairgrounds. As part of our showcase, we will be representing eight talented artists and invite all art enthusiasts to visit us at Booth #404 during the VIP opening on July 11. This event promises to be a celebration of creativity and culture, offering a unique opportunity to experience a diverse range of artistic expressions. Join us for an inspiring journey through the world of contemporary art at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair.
About Art Gotham:
Art Gotham is a prominent Soho, East Village, and online art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005 in West Chelsea, the gallery provides a platform for artists to exhibit their work and hosts seasonal group shows centered around common themes. By fostering emerging talents and embracing the vibrant atmosphere of Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination for discovering and celebrating the beauty of contemporary art.
History of 4 Saint Marks Place:
Nestled at 4 St. Mark's Place in the historic East Village section of Manhattan, the Hamilton-Holly House stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of one of America's Founding Fathers. Constructed in 1831 in the Federal style, this iconic townhouse was the cherished residence of Eliza Hamilton, widow of Alexander Hamilton, from 1833 to 1842. Designed by British-born real estate developer Thomas E. Davis, the property exemplifies the elegance of its era, with Federal-style townhouses adorning both sides of St. Mark's Place. Over the years, it has been repurposed for various endeavors, including a punk fashion store, Trash and Vaudeville.
History of Saint Mark's Place and its Connection to Rock 'n' Roll:
Saint Marks Place has been synonymous with the vibrant energy of New York City's rock 'n' roll scene. From legendary music venues to eclectic shops, this neighborhood has served as a haven for artists and rebels. In the 1970s, iconic venues like CBGB and Max's Kansas City provided platforms for emerging punk and New Wave bands, launching the careers of legendary acts such as The Ramones, Blondie, and Talking Heads. The streets pulsated with the beats of rebellion, fostering a creative atmosphere where musicians and artists thrived. Saint Mark’s Place became a cultural melting pot, where rock 'n' roll collided with art, fashion, and activism, shaping the identity of the East Village as a hub of artistic experimentation and expression. Today, the spirit of rock 'n' roll continues to permeate the neighborhood, inspiring artists and musicians to push boundaries and defy conventions.
