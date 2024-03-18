PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2024 Gatchalian seeks upgraded standards in medical education Following the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) approval of the application of Samar State University (SSU) to operate a Doctor of Medicine program, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need for upgraded standards on basic medical education, medical internship, and post-graduate medical education and training. The Samar Island Institute of Medicine (SIIM) will operate SSU's Doctor of Medicine Program. The program is the twentieth medical program in public universities approved by CHED. In 2022, Gatchalian filed the Physicians Act (Senate Bill No. 953), which proposes the creation of the Medical Education Council (MEC) under the CHED's administrative supervision. The MEC's functions will include setting the minimum required curriculum leading to the degree of Doctor of Medicine, including internship. The bill will also mandate the MEC to be in charge of the recognition and authorization of the opening of new medical schools and their compliance with minimum requirements. Under the Physicians Act, Gatchalian also seeks to address policies that have long been absent in existing laws on the medical profession such as opening up the practice of the profession to foreigners conditioned on reciprocity; providing for penalties for illegal practice of medicine; and stipulating a definition of medical malpractice and the corresponding penalties for such. "Maliban sa pagpapalawak ng access sa medical schools, mahalagang matiyak natin na angkop, napapanahon, at dekalidad na edukasyon ang matatanggap ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng ating mga medical professionals. Kaya naman naghain tayo ng panukalang batas para maging mas handa tayong tumugon sa mga pagbabagong hatid sa atin ng agham, teknolohiya, at pananaliksik," said Gatchalian. The proposed measure also seeks the creation of the Professional Regulatory Board of Medicine (PRBM) under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), which will supervise, regulate, and monitor the practice of medicine in the Philippines, including telemedicine. The PRBM will also be in charge of conducting the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE). Under the PRBM, the Post-Graduate Medical Education Council (PGMEC) will be created to ensure the quality of post-graduate medical education and training for all disciplines, specialties, and sub-specialties of medical residents. Gatchalian's proposal further proposes to place the entire medical profession under the Integrated National Professional Organization of Physicians (INPOP), which will have the power to investigate violations of the law, and Code of Ethics, among others. Modernong pamantayan sa medical education isinusulong ni Gatchalian Matapos aprubahan ng Commission on Higher Education ang aplikasyon ng Samar State University (SSU) para magpatakbo ng Doctor of Medicine program, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa modernong mga pamantayan para sa pag-aaral ng medisina, medical internship, at post-graduate medical education at training. Magpapatakbo ng Doctor of Medicine Program ng SSU ang Samar Island Institute of Medicine (SIIM). Ang naturang programa ang ika-dalawampung programang medikal na inaprubahan ng CHED sa mga pampublikong pamantasan. Noong 2022, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Physicians Act (Senate Bill No. 953) na isinusulong ang paglikha ng Medical Education Council (MEC) sa ilalim ng CHED. Bahagi sa magiging mandato ng MEC ang pagtatakda ng minimum required curriculum sa degree ng Doctor of Medicine, kabilang ang internship. Imamandato rin ng panukalang batas sa MEC ang pagkilala at pagbibigay awtorisasyon sa pagbubukas ng mga bagong medical schools sa bansa, kabilang ang pagpapatupad ng mga minimum requirement na itatakda. Sa ilalim ng Physicians Act, layon din ni Gatchalian na tugunan ang mga polisiyang wala sa mga kasalukuyang batas sa larangan ng medisina, kabilang ang pagbubukas ng propesyon sa mga dayuhan sa ilalim ng itatakdang mga kondisyon; pagtatakda ng mga parusa sa iligal na pag-practice ng medisina; at pagbibigay depinisyon sa medical malpractice, pati na rin ang mga kaukulang mga parusa. "Maliban sa pagpapalawak ng access sa medical schools, mahalagang matiyak natin na angkop, napapanahon, at dekalidad na edukasyon ang matatanggap ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng ating mga medical professionals. Kaya naman naghain tayo ng panukalang batas para maging mas handa tayong tumugon sa mga pagbabagong hatid sa atin ng agham, teknolohiya, at pananaliksik," ani Gatchalian. Layon din ng panukalang batas ang paglikha ng Professional Regulatory Board of Medicine (PRBM) sa ilalim ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) para mag-supervise, mag-regulate, at mag-monitor sa pag-practice ng medisina at telemedicine. Ang PRBM din ang magpapatupad ng Physician Licensure Examination (PLE). Sa ilalim ng PRBM, lilikhain ang Post-Graduate Medical Education Council (PGMEC) upang tiyakin ang kalidad ng post-graduate medical education at training para sa lahat ng mga disipline, specialty, at sub-specialty ng mga medical resident. Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian na ilagay ang buong propesyon ng medisina sa ilalim ng Integrated National Professional Organization of Physicians (INPOP) na siyang mag-iimbestiga ng mga paglabag sa magiging batas, kabilang ang Code of Ethics.