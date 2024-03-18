New Haven Barracks / VCOR / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2024 at 1746 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Round Barn Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Violation Of Conditions Of Release / Driving With A Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: David B. Ambrose

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2024 at approximately 1746 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of Round Barn Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as David B. Ambrose (58) of Shoreham, VT. Investigation revealed Ambrose was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and had violated his court ordered conditions of release.

Ambrose was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.