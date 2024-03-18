New Haven Barracks / VCOR / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001148
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2024 at 1746 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Round Barn Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Violation Of Conditions Of Release / Driving With A Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: David B. Ambrose
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/17/2024 at approximately 1746 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of Round Barn Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as David B. Ambrose (58) of Shoreham, VT. Investigation revealed Ambrose was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and had violated his court ordered conditions of release.
Ambrose was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.