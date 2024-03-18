St. Albans Barracks / DUI, LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001617
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2024 at 1850 hours
LOCATION: Oakland Station Rd., Georgia
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA
ACCUSED: Dean A. Williams
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Dominic Sunderland
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 17, 2024 at approximately 1850 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were advised of a crash off of Georgia Shore Rd. in Georgia, VT. One of the operators left the scene, failing to stop. Through investigation, Troopers made contact with the operator who left, Dean A. Williams. While speaking with Williams Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Williams was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, LSA, and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Williams was released and issued a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 04/08/2024
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov