St. Albans Barracks / DUI, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2001617

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2024 at 1850 hours

LOCATION:  Oakland Station Rd., Georgia

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA

 

ACCUSED: Dean A. Williams                                                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Dominic Sunderland     

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 17, 2024 at approximately 1850 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were advised of a crash off of Georgia Shore Rd. in Georgia, VT. One of the operators left the scene, failing to stop. Through investigation, Troopers made contact with the operator who left, Dean A. Williams. While speaking with Williams Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Williams was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, LSA, and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Williams was released and issued a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/08/2024          

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

St. Albans Barracks / DUI, LSA

