Three Disaster Recovery Centers Set to Open March 18

LANSING, Mich. – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Saranac, Detroit and Gibraltar are set to open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2024, at the following locations

Ionia County:

Boston Township Hall​

30 Center St.

Saranac, MI 48881

Wayne County (Detroit):

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St.

Detroit, MI 48217

Wayne County (South East):

Gibraltar City Hall

29450 Munro St.

Gibraltar, MI 48173

Regular operating hours for the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.govor download the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.

