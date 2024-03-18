The RFID Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032

Chicago, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RFID market Size is projected to reach USD 40.9 billion by 2032 from USD 15.8 billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032. RFID Market, By Offering (Tags, Readers, Software & Services), Tag Type (Active, Passive), Wafer Size, Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-high Frequency), Form Factor, Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2032.

The global RFID market is experiencing significant growth fueled by several key factors, including the growing need for increased productivity in manufacturing units is driving the adoption of RFID systems. These systems enable streamlined production processes and improved asset tracking, ultimately leading to greater output. Additionally, increasing government regulations and initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and security are further propelling the demand for RFID solutions.

These solutions provide real-time tracking and improved visibility into operations, mitigating potential risks. Furthermore, the rising need for optimized inventory management within logistics and supply chains is another crucial factor driving the market. RFID technology facilitates automated inventory tracking, reduces stock-outs, and streamlines fulfillment processes.

The Healthcare application is expected to grow at the second highest rate during the forecast period

In the healthcare industry, patient monitoring within hospitals has been presenting ample opportunities for the integration of RFID solutions. These technologies offer a means to track and accurately identify patients, thereby facilitating enhanced safety protocols. By leveraging RFID-enabled patient monitoring solutions, hospitals can optimize patient flow and throughput, streamlining routing workflows while concurrently reducing medication errors.

Additionally, these systems facilitate the monitoring of patient movement history and activity levels, ensuring comprehensive room-level patient visibility. Additionally, RFID technology can play a pivotal role in detecting instances of patients falling from beds or wheelchairs. Real-time monitoring capabilities afforded by RFID solutions offer a proactive approach to preventing such incidents.

The Paper Material segment of RFID Tags is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of Paper material in RFID Tags can be attributed to significant applications, particularly in labels and ticketing sectors. The surge in adoption of smart ticketing solutions across transportation networks, coupled with the expanding utilization of paper labels for efficient asset tracking, is poised to drive substantial growth in the paper-based RFID tags market. As industries increasingly prioritize streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency, the demand for paper-based RFID solutions continues to surge, leading to the growth of this segment.

The North America RFID market held the largest market share in 2023

North America experiences substantial demand across various sectors, including logistics and supply chain, aerospace, retail, commercial, animal tracking, and healthcare. A pivotal driver behind this dominance lies in the widespread adoption of RFID technology by companies operating within these sectors, particularly in the United States. Across supply chain, retail, transportation, and healthcare domains, RFID tags are extensively employed for asset monitoring, tracking, and auditing purposes.

This widespread integration has propelled the growth of the RFID tags market in North America. Key industry players such as Zebra Technologies Corp., Stanley Black & Decker, Impinj, Inc., Savi Technology, TeleTracking Technologies, are pivotal contributors to the advancement of RFID solutions within the region, further solidifying North America's leadership position in the global RFID landscape.

Key Players of RFID Market:

Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Alien Technology, LLC (US), CAEN RFID S.r.L. (Italy), Impinj, Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Honeywell Internartional Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), GAO Group (Canada), HID Global Corporation (US), Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Infotek Software & Systems (P) Ltd (i-TEK) (India), Bartronics India Limited (India), Bartech Data Systems Pvt. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc. (US), GlobeRanger (US), Mojix (US), SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co., Ltd. (SAG) (Taiwan), Linxens (France), Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US), Identiv, Inc. (US), Confidex (Finland), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Jadak (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com