Zuriel Oduwole Receives Forbes Achievement Award for Global Development
For her decades work in the areas of Gender, Climate Communications, Education Advocacy, and Global Peace, Zuriel Oduwole receives the Forbes Achievement Award.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three days after attending the TIME Women of the year event in West Hollywood and a day after leading a panel of thought leaders at a Forbes conference in South Africa for female executives that included a footfall federation COO, a Basketball conference executive, to capital market icons and leading attorneys, Zuriel Oduwole was presented with the Forbes Woman Global Achievers award.
For Zuriel, the Award itself presented to eleven women in different categories of which she was the youngest at 21, and chosen from millions of eligible recipients, was only part of the story.
The true award for her, was standing on the same stage to receive her recognition with a women whom she has admired from a distance for over a decade since the age of 10. She is Her Excellency Graca Machel, the widow of President Nelson Mandela, and co-founder of " The Elders" forum, a global peace advocacy whose original members included 4 Nobel peace prize winners - Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu, President Jimmy Carter, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and Nelson Mandela.
At age 80, Ms Graca Machel was receiving the Forbes Lifetime achievement award for her gender equity and advocacy work that began almost 50 years ago in 1975.
For her part, Zuriel Oduwole's work in helping end girl marriage in Mozambique in 2019 after meeting the country's President H.E. Felipe Nyusi a year earlier, her film making class for older girls that has now extended across 6 countries on 2 continents, her exploratory meeting with a US Secretary of State at the State Department in Washington DC, to her ability to meet personally with 35 Presidents and Prime Ministers over a decade period to discuss critical global development issues, and more recently, her peace mediation initiative between nations on the brink of conflict, were all singled out in the citation read before an audience of over a thousand gala event guests, before the actual award presentation.
Through her walk and her development projects, she continues to be the epitome of a powerful 'Ambassador by Example', of why impediments should be removed to allow all girls across the globe to go to school till at least the age of 18, so that they have more options for their future besides an early marriage, a subsistence living, or a dependence based journey in life.
Late in 2023, Ms Oduwole launched an independent initiative, meeting with female foreign ministers and galvanizing a powerful block of experienced diplomats as a fresh set of voices, in charting a new approach to addressing the myriad of critical issues in a troubled world.
In September 2022 during the 77th United Nations [UN] general assembly season, Zuriel Oduwole was presented with the 8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon young leaders award by Mr. Ban Ki-Moon himself. It was for her global development work over many years especially in the areas of girl education advocacy, her speaking on behalf of 6 island countries during the COP 23 climate conference in Bonn, and her unique approach to peace including mediation between Guyana and Venezuela, over the disputed Essequibo oil territory.
