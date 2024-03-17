WATER DISRUPTION NOTICE: Ela Motors

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Ela Motors area, water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water: Ela Motors, Solrice, SI Cement, V Fresh and surrounding areas.

Supply will be restored as soon as the works are completed.

We apologies for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater