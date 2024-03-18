On the Rox Rooftop Patio Opens Early for Spring in Downtown Minneapolis

The Nicollet Diner & Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Rooftop patio at On the RoX 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Outdoor patio at On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

On the Rox, the craft cocktail lounge and rooftop patio at The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret, announces the early opening of its rooftop patio for spring.

We are thrilled to offer our guests an enhanced patio experience. Our rooftop patio is the ideal spot to gather with friends or enjoy a pitcher of beer with the team after practice.” — Vito Manarin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at the southern end of Nicollet Mall, On the Rox offers stunning views of the Minneapolis skyline. The rooftop patio is the perfect place to enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine while taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

"We're thrilled to be able to open our rooftop patio early this year," said Vito Manarin, General Manager of The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret. "We know that our guests love the outdoors, and we are excited to offer them such a unique space to enjoy them anytime the weather allows."

On the Rox offers artistic craft cocktails, beer, wine, and the full menu from The Nicollet Diner.

The pre-season opening and redecoration of the patio at On the Rox will also make way for a special holiday-themed winter patio later this year. The patio's garden walls allow for an extended season, and supplemental heat provides a cozy outdoor experience, perfect for enjoying Minnesota's winter and holiday seasons.

On the Rox is open weekdays from 4 pm to 2 am and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am, with weekend brunch service when weather permits. For more information, please visit www.mplsontherox.com.

###

About On the Rox

On the Rox is a craft cocktail lounge and rooftop patio at the southern end of Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, MN. The lounge offers a modern upscale vibe with weekly service industry, happy hour karaoke, and trivia nights.

About The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret

The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret are two of Minneapolis' most popular restaurants and nightlife destinations. The Nicollet Diner is a classic diner that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner 24/7/365. Roxy's Cabaret is a live entertainment venue that hosts drag shows, karaoke, game, movie, and bingo nights with entertainment seven nights a week.