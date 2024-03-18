Publisher Responds to Threats Over Controversial Book: "The Satanic Quran"
Satanic Quran creates controversy over religious free speechHALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadmus Publishing has recently received a credible threat regarding their publication titled “The Satanic Quran.” The message, which stated in part: “You should fear all Muslims”, has prompted the publisher to take precautionary steps enhancing their website security by notifying the FBI and the United States Postal Service (USPS) for suspicious packages.
The publisher wishes to clarify several important points in response to this incident. Firstly, they want to emphasize that they firmly believe in and support religious freedom and freedom of speech for all Americans. However, it is essential to note that the publisher does not endorse the content of "The Satanic Quran" and acknowledges that it may be considered controversial or offensive to some individuals.
In light of the threatening message received, the publisher has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of their employees and operations. By notifying the appropriate authorities, including the FBI and USPS, the publisher aims to address any potential security concerns and uphold their commitment to the well-being of their staff and community.
Cadmus Publishing represents over 600 authors and published over 1,000 titles, many of which are in the religious genre. Yet, the controversy over this one title has caused a loss of Christian customers too, who expressed discomfort with The Satanic Quran. And, in further protest a ban the Satanic Quran website.
In reflecting on this situation, Cadmus notes the irony in the reactions of both Christian and Muslim communities. “As Christians, we are acutely aware that while religious groups advocate for ‘their’ freedom of speech they can be less tolerant when confronted with ideas or perspectives that challenge their beliefs.”
Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding "The Satanic Quran," the publisher remains committed to upholding the principles of freedom of speech and religious freedom. They affirm that all Americans, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, are entitled to express their opinions and ideas freely.
