Kindness Is Cool Awards Ceremony at Times Square, Calling for Participation of the 2024 Video Contest

Gan Jing World hosted the award ceremony for its Kindness Is Cool video competition in Times Square, New York City.

14-year-old Samuel Coggin took home the top prize with a $10,000 award and celebrated with family members.

MIDDLETOWN, NY (March 18, 2024) – Gan Jing World hosted the award ceremony for its “2023 Kindness Is Cool Video Awards” in Times Square, New York City, on March 8, 2024. More than 10,000 submissions were received to celebrate kindness. Over 100 winners and students gathered and cheered at the award ceremony, drawing in large crowds and media attention.

Impact on Schools

“Suffering is an illness…and the medicine for it is kindness,” said students from the Star Academy for the Gifted and Talented in Boston, who won one of the prizes in the Kindness Is Cool Video Awards.

“And it's just been a wonderful learning experience! [Kindness] really resonated with them. There was a little bit of bullying in the class…[the contest] changed the dynamic in the classroom. It was a gift to our classroom. We want to do more of it and it should be worked into all of our classes,” said Judy Gatlin, their English teacher.

Join the 2024 Contest

The good news is that the “2024 Kindness Is Cool Video Awards” is open now until December 31, 2024. Look around you to record kindness and good deeds from individuals, groups, or organizations. Nominate them by submitting videos with the hashtag #KindnessIsCool on GanJingWorld.com and together you can win $10,000! Contest page: https://www.ganjingworld.com/hashtag/Kindnessiscool

About Gan Jing World

Gan Jing World is a U.S. company revolutionizing the digital user experience, with a mission to utilize technology to revitalize traditional connections—fostering a culture of care, kindness, mutual respect, and trust among individuals, within families, and throughout society. The platform allows for a multimedia-sharing environment where the fundamental mission is to create positive change in the world by showcasing inspiring content that uplifts society.

