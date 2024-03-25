Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is predicted to reach $121.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.
The growth in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is due to the increasing focus on physical appearance among adults. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-invasive aesthetic treatment market share. Major players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Allergen, BTL Industries, Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segments
• By Product: Injectable, Skin Rejuvenation
• By End Use: Hospitals & Surgery Centers, Medical Spa, Clinics, Traditional Spa, HCP Owned Clinic
• By Geography: The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Non-invasive aesthetic treatment refers to products, which are used in cosmetic medical procedures that do not involve surgery or incision. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are painless or involve minimal, temporary pain, and have minimal downtime and low risk of complications.
