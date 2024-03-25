Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $127.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $103.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the adhesive tapes market is due to the growing packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest adhesive tapes market share. Major players in the adhesive tapes market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., OJI Holdings Corporation.

Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

• By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

• By Technology Type: Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Water-Based

• By End Use: Packaging, Consumer and Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=4113&type=smp

Adhesive tapes are a combination of a material and an adhesive layer that can be used to join two objects or materials together. It consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive, which is coated onto a backing material such as paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil and has removable release liners protecting the adhesive before usage.

Read More On The Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Adhesive Tapes Market Characteristics

3. Adhesive Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Adhesive Tapes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Adhesive Tapes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Adhesive Tapes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Adhesive Tapes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Football Equipment Market Report