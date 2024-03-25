Population Health Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Population Health Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Population Health Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the population health management market size is predicted to reach $127.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.

The growth in the population health management market is due to the rising demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by healthcare shareholders. North America region is expected to hold the largest population health management market share. Major players in the population health management market include McKesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Optum Inc..

Population Health Management Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Mode Of Delivery: On Premise, Cloud-Based

• By End-User: Providers, Payers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global population health management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Population health management refers to the process of improving the clinical health outcomes of a defined group of individuals through patient engagement and improved care coordination and is supported by financial and care models. Population health management is used to improve the health outcomes of a group by identifying and monitoring patients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Population Health Management Market Characteristics

3. Population Health Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Population Health Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Population Health Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Population Health Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Population Health Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

