Athletic Footwear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Athletic Footwear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the athletic footwear market size is predicted to reach $107.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the athletic footwear market is due to the rising number of sports tournaments. North America region is expected to hold the largest athletic footwear market share. Major players in the athletic footwear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Lining, VF Corporation, Puma SE, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour, New Balance Athletics Inc.

Athletic Footwear Market Segments

• By Product Type: Running Shoes, Sports Shoes, Trekking/Hiking Shoes, Other Product Types

• By End User: Men, Women, Kids

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Outlets, Online Channels

• By Geography: The global athletic footwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Athletic footwear refers to a variety of types of shoes that are designed to take into account the particular movements involved in various sports and are used while participating in sports, exercise, or leisure activities. Athletic footwear provides sports-specific levels of cushioning, stability, traction, flexibility, and durability.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Athletic Footwear Market Characteristics

3. Athletic Footwear Market Trends And Strategies

4. Athletic Footwear Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Athletic Footwear Market Size And Growth

……

27. Athletic Footwear Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Athletic Footwear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

