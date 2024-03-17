Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,475 in the last 365 days.

Leaders extend greetings on Ireland's National Day

VIETNAM, March 17 - HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.

Recipients include Michael D. Higgins, President; Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister); Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éirean (head of the Lower House); and Jerry Buttimer, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann (head of the Upper House).

The same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled his greeting to his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin.

Việt Nam and Ireland established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1996. — VNS

You just read:

Leaders extend greetings on Ireland's National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more