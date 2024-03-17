Leaders extend greetings on Ireland's National Day

VIETNAM, March 17 - HÀ NỘI — State President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on March 17 sent separate greetings to leaders of Ireland on the occasion of its National Day.

Recipients include Michael D. Higgins, President; Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister); Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éirean (head of the Lower House); and Jerry Buttimer, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann (head of the Upper House).

The same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled his greeting to his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin.

Việt Nam and Ireland established diplomatic relations on April 5, 1996. — VNS