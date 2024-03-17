Advocating for barangay empowerment to improve public service delivery in ommunities, Bong Go attends Liga ng mga Barangay - Tarlac City Congress

PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 15, 2024 Advocating for barangay empowerment to improve public service delivery in communities, Bong Go attends Liga ng mga Barangay - Tarlac City Congress During his address at the Liga ng mga Barangay - Tarlac City Congress held at the Rock Beach Hotel in Subic, Zambales, on Thursday, March 14, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical role of barangays in the nation's development, underscoring his legislative priorities and efforts to enhance local governance and public service delivery in the grassroots. The event was attended by 836 barangay officials from Tarlac City. Go declared his respect for the barangay leaders of the country, saying, "Unang-una, mahal ko talaga 'yung mga barangay officials - barangay captain, barangay kagawad. Galing po ako diyan noon. Sila po yung nakakaharap ko noon, mga barangay officials noong mayor pa po si... former president (Rodrigo) Duterte. Nagtrabaho ako sa kanya, mula 1998." "Alam ko 'yung problema kasi sa umaga pa lang, 'yun ang nakakaharap ko. Mga Kapitan, at mga kagawad. Problema ng sunog, away ng mga magkakapit-bahay, mga namatayan, mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng tulong, at iba pang suliranin sa mga komunidad," shared Go. Go then proudly mentioned his initiative in filing the Magna Carta for barangay officials and health workers, aiming to recognize and elevate the status of these local heroes at the forefront of community service. "Naiintindihan ko po ang inyong trabaho. Kaya handa akong tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magkaiba man ang ating posisyon sa gobyerno, pareho naman ang ating adhikain na magserbisyo sa taumbayan," said Go. Senate Bill No. 197, which, if enacted into law, would provide a Magna Carta for Barangays. If the law passes, barangay officials will be treated similar to regular government employees. They will be entitled to salaries, emoluments, allowances such as hazard pay, representation, transportation allowance, 13th-month pay, and other benefits that regular government employees enjoy. He also filed Senate Bill No. 427, which seeks to mandate the provision of allowances and incentives to barangay health workers. If enacted, the proposed measure seeks to provide a monthly allowance to all barangay health workers. They will also be entitled to benefits and privileges and security of tenure. Meanwhile, Go highlighted his deep connections with local officials during the event and his appreciation for their tireless work, emphasizing barangays' foundational role in society. He specifically acknowledged Congressman Jay Khonghun, Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane, Board Member Dennis Go, Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles, Subic Mayor Jon Khonghun, councilors, liga officers and board of directors, barangay officials, and partner agencies, among others present. Meanwhile, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed eco bags, balls for basketball and volleyball, shirts, and snacks during the event. Select recipients also received shoes, a mobile phone, a bicycle, and a watch. As the chairman of the Committee on Health, Go then emphasized his three priority health initiatives to improve public health service delivery in communities: Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers. Go explained the inspiration behind the establishment of Malasakit Centers, attributing the idea to his experiences with barangay officials, specifically barangay captains, and councilors, who would line up at city hall to seek assistance for their sick constituents. "Alam n'yo, sa inyo ko po natutunan 'yung Malasakit Center. Ikukuwento ko po sa inyo kung bakit nag-umpisa ang Malasakit Center. Dahil po sa mga kapitan na pumipila sa city hall at sa mga kagawad," shared Go. The senator said this underscores how grassroots interactions and observations can lead to significant national initiatives to enhance public service and community welfare. Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses, which provide aid to more than ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Meanwhile, Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the country's healthcare sector, especially in grassroots communities. Through the collective efforts of LGUs and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other senators who contributed significantly to the passage of this landmark legislation. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure. Go then reaffirmed his dedication to the Filipino people, particularly those serving at the grassroots, as they work hand in hand to build a brighter and healthier future for every barangay across the country.