PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 15, 2024 Helping struggling sectors recover, Bong Go extends aid to displaced workers in Arayat, Pampanga Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance to displaced workers in Arayat, Pampanga, on Thursday, March 14, as part of the government's efforts to support individuals affected by economic difficulties. Held at the Arayat Sports Complex, Go and his Malasakit Team, in collaboration with Mayor Madir Alejandrino and Vice Mayor Bon Alejandrino, distributed grocery packs, masks, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to around 500 displaced workers. Additionally, there were select recipients of bicycles, cellular phones, shoes, and watches. Meanwhile, representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) were present to facilitate the provision of livelihood assistance through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program is designed to offer temporary employment to those who are disadvantaged or displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers, aiming to alleviate their current hardships by engaging them in community service and small infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a system for providing short-term employment to eligible individuals from underprivileged households. Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created under DOLE. Furthermore, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which institutionalizes a strategic initiative tailored to nurturing the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country. The event was also attended by Floridablanca Mayor Darwin Manalansan, Sasmuan Mayor Catalina Cabrera, and Councilors Edith Kabigting and Marissa Samson. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po'y mga probinsyano lamang na binigyan nyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat. Maraming-maraming salamat po. Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ang pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Ako po'y magtatrabaho para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking pagseserbisyo," expressed Go, who was also recognized as the adopted son of Arayat town. Continuing his speech, Go offered assistance to those facing health issues. Serving as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he urged the community to reach out to any Malasakit Centers situated at Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both in San Fernando City, as well as at Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than ten million poor and indigent patients, as the Department of Health reported. Go principally authored and sponsored the program under Republic Act No. 11463. The Act mandates all DOH-run hospitals, plus the Philippine General Hospital, to establish centers that would provide convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. Meanwhile, Go said that the DOH likewise identified 14 areas in Pampanga where Super Health Centers are set to be established, including the one in the town, where the senator attended the inauguration on the same day. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects in the province, including the funding of new equipment for hospitals in San Fernando City and the towns of Arayat, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Mabalacat, Porac, and San Luis. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Arayat, Floridablanca, Santa Monica, Magalang, and Masantol. He was also instrumental in constructing a slope protection project along the Sapangbato River in Brgy. Margot in Angeles City. "Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat at handa po akong magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Uunahin ko ang programang makakatulong sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap," Go mentioned. Aside from Arayat, Go was also in Lubao where he joined the medical mission spearheaded by Governor Delta Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda. He then visited Subic, Zambales, and attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Congress.